JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATAX. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ATAX stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

