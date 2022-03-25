Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.77. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 5,732 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

