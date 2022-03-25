Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

JMPLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.04) to GBX 2,320 ($30.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

JMPLY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

