Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $34.92. Joint shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 409 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

