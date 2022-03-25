Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Up 10.5%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 534,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 524,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

