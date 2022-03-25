JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $270.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $189.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.87. Boeing has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

