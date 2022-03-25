JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target to GBX 280

Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

CSPLF stock remained flat at $$3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.