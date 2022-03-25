JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s 5th Largest Position

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

