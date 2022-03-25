JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.92. 8,383,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,291,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

