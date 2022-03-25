JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NEXT (LON:NXT) Target Price to GBX 7,280

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,800 ($102.69) to GBX 7,280 ($95.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,716.25 ($114.75).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,346 ($83.54) on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($73.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($111.69). The company has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,860.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,599.49.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

