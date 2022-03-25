Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $252,855. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.14. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -265.52%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

