Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 141,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 105,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,092,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kaman by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.