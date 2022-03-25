Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KRT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.62. 13,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,475. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

