KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of KB Home by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

