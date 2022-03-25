KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.83

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.83 and traded as low as $70.85. KBC Group shares last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 2,371 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72.
About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)
