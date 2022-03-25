KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.70 ($74.40) to €66.40 ($72.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.35.

KBCSY opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.