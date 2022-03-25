Kenneth N. Berns Sells 61,140 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $934,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PTEN stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
