Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

