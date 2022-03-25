Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 749 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

