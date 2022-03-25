Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $141.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

