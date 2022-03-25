Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $44.39 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.