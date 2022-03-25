Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after buying an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 998.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after buying an additional 103,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 114.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after buying an additional 78,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,047,000 after buying an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

MSCI opened at $495.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.30. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $408.59 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.