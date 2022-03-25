Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 296 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

