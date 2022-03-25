Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $414,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

