Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 175 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.49 and a 12-month high of $106.94.

