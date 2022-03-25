Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 227,280 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,280 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.17% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

FT stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.