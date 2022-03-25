Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 542 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,516,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

NYSE AJG opened at $166.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

