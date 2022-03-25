Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $38.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.38.
Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $196,944,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.