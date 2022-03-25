Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings per share of ($5.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinetik.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KNTK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 3.31. Kinetik has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $91.00.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

