KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KKR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

