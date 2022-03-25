Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.94 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.10 billion and $63.94 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.71 or 0.06990470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 160.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00342421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,226.75 or 1.00030748 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,762,403,868 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

