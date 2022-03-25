Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

