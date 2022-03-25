KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,126 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,881,924. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

