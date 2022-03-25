Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.50 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,743 shares of company stock worth $1,732,147. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.