Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.16.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

