Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNOS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 39,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc licenses, manufactures, and distributes air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers Kronos Air 5G, an air cleaner used in residential and business spaces; Kronos Car Air, an air cleansing technology to sit securely on a car dashboard; and Fit-Air Bundle, a device used in conjunction with a Kronos designed face mask to provide the user with personal air filtration and cleansing within 2.5 cubic feet of personal space.

