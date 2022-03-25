Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KNOS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 39,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
