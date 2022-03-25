Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of KRO opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kronos Worldwide (Get Rating)
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
