Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.03

Shares of Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.65.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

