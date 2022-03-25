Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.46 and the highest is $6.85. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $8.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.62 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $271.44 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $243.19 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

