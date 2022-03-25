Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRE. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.28) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.01) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 690.43 ($9.09).

LRE opened at GBX 398.20 ($5.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.99. The company has a market capitalization of £971.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 725 ($9.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.57), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($569,376.34). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,825.12).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

