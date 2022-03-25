Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

