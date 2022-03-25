LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 216,055 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $18,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

