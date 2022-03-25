LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 216,055 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,566,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 335,386 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,836,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,328 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

