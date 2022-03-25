Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. 4,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 793,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,027,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,371,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

