Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,024. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

