Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.
Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
