Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

