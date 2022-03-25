Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,025 over the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $203,615,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,545,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

