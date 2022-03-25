Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBTYA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $30.58.
In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,025 over the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $203,615,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,545,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Global (Get Rating)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
