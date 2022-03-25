LifeMD, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for LifeMD in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for LifeMD’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LFMD opened at $3.51 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in LifeMD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in LifeMD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.