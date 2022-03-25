Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.12 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $55.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $204.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

LGND opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

