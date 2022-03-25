Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €294.85 ($324.01).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €286.70 ($315.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 billion and a PE ratio of 41.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of €269.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €276.69. Linde has a 52-week low of €221.20 ($243.08) and a 52-week high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.